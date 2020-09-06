Bears officially name Mitchell Trubisky the starter

Getty Images

Few were betting on Mitchell Trubisky to win the starting job after the Bears traded for Nick Foles in March. The Bears, though, are betting on Trubisky.

They made official what leaked Friday, with coach Matt Nagy announcing that “Mitchell Trubisky is our starting quarterback.” The Bears posted it on social media Sunday, a week before the season opener.

Trubisky is scheduled to meet with the media Sunday afternoon.

It assures Trubisky at least one more game to live up to the No. 2 overall choice the team used on him in 2017. The Bears’ choice of Trubisky after trading up for him has become even more glaring this offseason with the two quarterbacks selected after him — Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — getting mega contract extensions.

The Bears declined his fifth-year option, so Trubisky is entering the final season of his rookie deal.

He has a 23-18 record with 48 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and an 85.8 passer rating.

Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP, is in a familiar spot, serving as a backup to a former first-round draft choice.