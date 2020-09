Getty Images

The Bears are bringing in some veteran help for their defensive line.

Mario Edwards has agreed to terms with the Bears a day after he was cut by the Saints, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Edwards originally arrived in the NFL as the 35th overall pick in the 2015 draft and spent his first three seasons with the Raiders. He spent 2018 with the Giants and 2019 with the Saints.

The 26-year-old Edwards had eight tackles and three sacks on 293 defensive snaps last season.