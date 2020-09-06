Browns claim Joe Jackson, Vincent Taylor

Getty Images

The Browns claimed a pair of defensive linemen who were waived by other teams on Saturday.

Defensive end Joe Jackson was cut by the Cowboys and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor is a former member of the Bills. The Browns have not announced any corresponding moves at this point.

Jackson was a fifth-round pick in Dallas last season. He had four tackles in five games during his rookie season.

Taylor was a Dolphins sixth-round pick in 2017 who failed to make Miami’s roster out of camp last year. He signed with the Bills practice squad and surfaced for three games late in the regular season. He has 51 tackles and two sacks over his three-year career.