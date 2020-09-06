Buccaneers announce Leonard Fournette’s signing

Getty Images

We’ve known for a short while that running back Leonard Fournette will be a member of the Buccaneers, but the signing did not become official until Sunday.

The Buccaneers announced Fournette’s signing and he had some company on the team’s transaction report. They also re-signed center A.Q. Shipley, who signed with the team this summer and was cut on Saturday.

Shipley was cut so that the Bucs could hold onto another player long enough to put him on injured reserve with the possibility of bringing him back later in the season. The spot Fournette will fill was originally held by another player heading to IR for at least three games.

Wide receiver John Hurst and guard John Molchon are the two players headed to injured reserve. Both players are undrafted rookies.