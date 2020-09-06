Buccaneers signing Josh Rosen to practice squad

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Rosen won’t be leaving Florida.

Rosen went unclaimed on waivers after being dropped by the Dolphins, but NFL Media reports that he will be signing onto the Buccaneers practice squad. Per the report, Rosen had offers to join active rosters but took what he felt was his best fit because his salary for the season was already guaranteed.

One would imagine that part of the reason Rosen felt Tampa was a good fit was because of the presence of Tom Brady and the makeup of the Bucs coaching staff. Head coach Bruce Arians helped develop quarterbacks in several stops as an assistant, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was a starter in the NFL and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen worked with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck while in Indianapolis.

Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are on the active roster behind Brady, so Rosen’s role may remain limited to practice unless injuries or illness change the makeup of the 53-man roster.