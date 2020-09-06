Bucs signing Greg Joseph to practice squad

Getty Images

The Titans cut kicker Greg Joseph last week. He soon will have a new home on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Joesph’s agent, Brett Tessler, tweeted the news Sunday.

“Multiple teams offered Greg Joseph p-squad opportunities and he’s currently in the testing protocol with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be signing there,” Tessler wrote.

The Bucs already had announced 15 players on their 16-player practice squad and since have signed quarterback Josh Rosen. So the addition of Joseph will entail a corresponding move.

Joseph, 26, made all 18 of his extra-point attempts and one field goal in two regular-season games and three postseason games for the Titans last season.

He kicked for the Browns for 14 games in 2018, going 17-for-20 on field goals and 25-of-29 on extra points.

Ryan Succop is the kicker on the Bucs’ 53-player roster.