Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum declares for 2021 draft

Getty Images

California cornerback Camryn Bynum won’t play his senior season if the Bears play this season.

Bynum announced Sunday on social media that he will begin preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

“In life there’s no substitute for hard work, no shortcuts or easy ways to achieve success,” Bynum said in a 60-second video, via SI.com. “The same can be said for the game of football.

“Catching up to my competition was no accident. It’s been full of long nights and early mornings, doing whatever it takes to gain an edge. Separating myself for when the story gets good.

“From becoming a starter as a freshman to anchoring a nationally ranked defense. As this chapter closes and a new one begins, I know I’ll be ready.”

Bynum, a fifth-year senior, is a three-year starter. He has 107 tackles, five interceptions and 26 pass breakups.