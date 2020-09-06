Colts claim TE Noah Togiai

Getty Images

The Colts tweaked their 53-man roster a day after establishing it by claiming tight end Noah Togiai.

Togiai was cut by the Eagles on Saturday. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State this offseason.

An injury to Trey Burton may have contributed to the Colts’ decision to pursue Togiai. Burton is expected to miss at least the first two weeks of the regular season with a calf injury. Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are the team’s other tight ends.

Togiai had 44 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns during his final season with the Beavers.