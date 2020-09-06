Colts put Sheldon Day on IR

Getty Images

The Colts set their 53-man roster on Saturday, but had to make a change on Sunday when they were awarded tight end Noah Togiai off of waivers.

Offensive tackle Chaz Green was cut to make room for Togiai, but it was just a procedural move for the lineman. Green is back on the roster on Sunday evening.

The Colts announced that they have re-signed Green and placed Sheldon Day on injured reserve. Day, who signed with the team this offseason, hurt his knee early in training camp. This year’s rules allow for an unlimited number of players to return from injured reserve after they miss at least three games.

Green was out of the NFL in 2019 after being released by the Broncos at the end of the summer. He signed a future contract with the Colts and has 22 games of experience with the Cowboys and Raiders.