Cowboys claim former Packers wideout Malik Turner

The Cowboys added some receiving depth through the waiver wire.

Per the league’s official personnel notice, the Cowboys claimed wide receiver Malik Turner off waivers from the Packers.

Turner spent the previous two seasons with the Seahawks, after attending a tryout camp with the Packers in 2018. So new Cowboys coach may have seen him briefly, but there isn’t a lot of background. Turner caught 15 passes 245 yards and a touchdown last year for the Seahawks.

The Cowboys kept six receivers when they made their cuts to 53, including Ventell Bryant who is working his way back from a knee injury and could end up on IR.