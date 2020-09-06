Cowboys place Sean Lee, La’el Collins on IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys made the expected moves Sunday, placing tight tackle La'el Collins and linebacker Sean Lee on injured reserve, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Collins and Lee are eligible to return to the active roster after missing three games.

Lee has a pelvis injury that kept him from practicing in training camp, while Collins is working his way back from a hip injury.

The Cowboys re-signed linebacker Justin March and cornerback C.J. Goodwin, according to Archer. The team cut March and Goodwin on Saturday in procedural moves.

March, 26, played all 32 games for the Cowboys over the past two seasons and seven games for them in 2017. He saw action on only 52 defensive snaps but was a core special teams player with 508 snaps.

Goodwin, 30, played all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2019 and three games in 2018. He played 24 defensive snaps and 339 on special teams.

The Cowboys cut linebacker Joe Thomas in a procedural move Sunday. They will re-sign him after placing receiver Ventell Bryant on injured reserve, according to Archer.

Bryant has a knee injury.