Cowboys sign Brandon Carr to their practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced defensive back Brandon Carr is among the 15 players they have signed to the practice squad.

Carr, who lives in the Dallas area, visited the Cowboys on Friday.

He has remained a free agent since the Ravens declined the option on Carr’s contract March 18 after three seasons in Baltimore.

In 2012, Carr was one of the most-sought-after cornerbacks on the free agent market, and the Cowboys gave him a five-year, $50.1 million deal on the first day of free agency.

Carr had 49 tackles and two sacks for the Ravens last season, which was his third with the team. He had 101 tackles and six interceptions over his first two seasons with the team.

The Cowboys also signed offensive tackle Issac Alarcon, linebacker Francis Bernard, defensive back Deante Burton, defensive end Ron'Dell Carter, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, linebacker Ladarius Hamilton, center Marcus Henry, tight end Cole Hikutini, receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, defensive back Luther Kirk, running back Sewo Olonilua, receiver Aaron Parker, defensive back Saivion Smith and defensive back Chris Westry to the practice squad.