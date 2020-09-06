Dare Ogunbowale to visit Raiders

Getty Images

Running back Dare Ogunbowale was one of the Buccaneers’ cuts as they dropped to 53 players on Saturday and didn’t get claimed on waivers, but he may not be out of work long.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ogunbowale will visit the Raiders.

The Raiders traded Lynn Bowden to the Dolphins on Saturday and kept three backs on their initial 53-man roster. Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard and Devontae Booker make up the backfield depth chart.

Ogunbowale saw most of his offensive work in the passing game last season. He caught 35 passes while only running the ball 11 times. He also played 318 special teams snaps in Tampa.