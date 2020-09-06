Deebo Samuel “does have a shot” of playing in Week One

Getty Images

The 49ers activated wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the non-football injury list ahead of the cut to 53 players on Saturday and that’s a clear sign that he’ll recover from his broken foot in time to play in the first six weeks of the season.

Samuel may not miss any games. Samuel has yet to take part in a practice since being injured, but 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Sunday that he “does have a shot” of suiting up against the Cardinals in Week One.

“Deebo has done a fantastic job,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “We got to see how hard Deebo was working. I’m a huge believer that when you get injured and you’re already in great shape, you tend to heal quicker. Deebo has continued that tremendous work ethic and has remained very positive, upbeat and resolute in his want to be back on the field right away. We’re hopeful but I don’t have an answer, because we don’t know it yet.”

The 49ers also hope that Brandon Aiyuk can practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury. Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, and Richie James Jr. are the other wideouts who made the 53-man roster for the 49ers.