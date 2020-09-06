Dolphins add Antonio Callaway to practice squad

Getty Images

Receiver Antonio Callaway, a low-risk, high-reward draft pick by the Browns in 2018, was cut last year and had been out of the NFL since then. He’s now back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Callaway will join the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Callaway was suspended 10 games last November by the NFL for his latest violation of the substance-abuse policy. Now that the NFL no longer suspends players for positive test results, Callaway will be facing only fines not suspensions for any further positive tests.

It’s currently unclear when he’ll be able to return to action.

A fourth-round pick of the Browns two years ago, Callaway has 51 career catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns in 20 career games.