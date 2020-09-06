Eagles add Josh McCown to practice squad

Getty Images

Josh McCown isn’t done in the NFL just yet.

McCown, the 41-year-old veteran quarterback, is signing with the Eagles’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As part of an unusual agreement, the Eagles are allowing McCown to continue living in Texas. But he’ll stay in shape and in touch with the Eagles’ game plan, and they can call on him in an emergency. If a COVID-19 outbreak should hit the Eagles’ quarterback room, having McCown available could be a game-saver.

McCown will be by far the oldest player ever to participate on an NFL practice squad. In the past, practice squads were the domain of young and inexperienced players, but this year the NFL allowed teams to sign up to four practice squad players with unlimited experience. McCown’s experience is virtually unlimited; his pro career has seen him go from Arizona to Detroit to Oakland to Miami to Carolina to the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League to San Francisco to Chicago to Tampa Bay to Cleveland to the New York Jets and then last year to the Eagles. And now he’ll have a new experience, staying home in Texas while serving on the Eagles’ practice squad.