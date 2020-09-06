Eagles claim running back Jason Huntley

Getty Images

The Eagles must have liked Jason Huntley in the pre-draft process.

Per the league’s transaction wire, they claimed the rookie running back off waivers from Detroit.

Huntley was the Lions’ fifth-round pick out of New Mexico State, but was waived as they got to 53 (and then signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson).

Huntley had no preseason tape to show teams, but ran for 1,090 yards last year, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. The Eagles kept just three running backs (Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement) when they cut to 53.