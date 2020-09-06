Eagles cut Cre’Von LeBlanc

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc appeared to have made the 53-player roster yesterday. Today he’s cut.

The Eagles announced that LeBlanc was released today. They needed to make a roster spot available when they claimed running back Jason Huntley off waivers from Detroit.

LeBlanc has struggled with injuries for much of his career but has shown the potential to play well when healthy. He started for the Eagles in their playoff game last season.

The Eagles now have just four cornerbacks on the 53-player roster and will may add another cornerback this week.