Eagles “not actively shopping” Alshon Jeffery

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery spent all of training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but he was activated in time to be part of the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Staying on the PUP list would have left Jeffery, who is returning from a Lisfranc injury, ineligible to play until the seventh week of the season and General Manager Howie Roseman said that the Eagles “think he’s going to be ready before that” when he spoke to reporters on Saturday. Jeffery’s health wasn’t the only topic of conversation for Roseman, however.

Before the cut to 53 was official, there was a report that the Eagles were trying to trade Jeffery. It wasn’t the first time hearing such chatter, but Roseman said the team’s not looking to move the wideout.

“Alshon has come back with incredible energy,” Roseman said. “He’s in great shape. He’s motivated to win and be part of it. We are not actively shopping him, as reported. But I think for us, you know, let’s get the good player back as soon as possible. I’m not telling you that he’s ready for Week One, but we definitely anticipate him being ready before that PUP period.”

The Eagles also kept DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, and Quez Watkins on their 53-man roster. Reagor is dealing with a torn labrum in his shoulder, so the other five may be holding things down for a little while.