Emotional Deshaun Watson reflects on his journey to a franchise quarterback contract

The press conference commemorating the new contract given by the Texans to quarterback Deshaun Watson became an episode of This Is Your Life. (Google it, kids.)

The Texans arranged for surprise appearances from the likes of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, former Gainesville High School assistant coach Michael Perry, many members of the Watson family, and Ethan Hughes, a leukemia patient Deshaun befriended through the Make-A-Wish program.

Deshaun became emotional during the call as he reflected on his journey in football, the sacrifices he has made, the effort he has invested, the injuries he has endured.

“I mean, everything, a broken rib, a punctured lung, torn ACL, whatever it takes,” Watson said. “I mean, they have to really keep me off the field. I mean, kicked in the eye, eyeball coming out, whatever it takes, I’m on that field. Until that doctor is forcing me and holding me down, I’m on the field trying to win. I’m trying to win at everything — just at life in general. Never trying to compare myself to other people. I’m focusing on my situation, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans, and that’s what I’m focused on and locked in on. So whatever it takes, I’m doing whatever it takes to get to where we want to get to.”

Deshaun Watson took the league by storm as a rookie in 2017, thrusting himself into the MVP conversation before suffering a torn ACL in November of that year. The past two season, he has operated in the shadow of the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, but Deshaun remains a spectacular player whose only flaw (if this even counts as one) is treating every single play like it’s the last play of the Super Bowl.

He takes hits. He keep going. He gets injured. He keeps going. His team fails to get to where it wants to go. He keeps going.

He’ll keep going in four days, when the Texans return to the scene of a 24-0 collapse against the Chiefs in the playoffs. With Watson leading the way (without DeAndre Hopkins), they’ll give it their best shot. And whatever the outcome Deshaun will keep going.