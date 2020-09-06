Falcons claim Timon Parris, add two QBs to practice squad

Getty Images

The Falcons shuffled the makeup of their offensive line group and signed 13 players to their practice squad.

The offensive line change involved claiming tackle Timon Parris off of waivers. Parris spent the last two seasons with Washington and got cut on Saturday.

Parris spent a lot of the last two years on the practice squad, but did see action in four regular season games. Tackle John Wetzel was waived to make room for him on the roster.

The practice squad additions are highlighted by the return of two quarterbacks that the Falcons waived on Saturday. Kurt Benkert and Kyle Lauletta provide insurance in the event that Matt Ryan and/or Matt Schaub land on the reserve/COVID-19 list or are otherwise indisposed this season.

Cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr., safety Jamal Carter, defensive end Austin Edwards, wide receiver Juwan Green, cornerback Tyler Hall, offensive lineman Sean Harlow, cornerback Josh Hawkins, punter Cameron Nizialek, tight end Jared Pinkney, linebacker Edmond Robinson, and wide receiver Chris Rowland.