Giants add three players off of waivers

The waiver claims resulting from Saturday’s cut to 53 players are in and the Giants are responsible for three of them.

The new members of the club are tackle Jackson Barton, safety Adrian Colbert and wide receiver Damion Ratley. Barton and Colbert were both cut loose by the Chiefs while Ratley is a former member of the Browns.

Colbert played for Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Miami last season. He’ll help fill in for Xavier McKinney, who is likely headed to injured reserve with a fractured foot. Linebacker David Mayo is another likely IR candidate and the Giants will have to open one more spot on the roster.

Barton was a Colts seventh-rounder last year and the Chiefs signed him off of Indy’s practice squad. He did not see any game action for Kansas City.

Ratley had 25 catches for 344 yards and a touchdown in 26 games for the Browns.

The Giants and Panthers tied for the league high with three claims. The high was five in each of the last two seasons and it was the top team in the waiver order — Arizona in 2019 and Cleveland in 2018 — who had that number.