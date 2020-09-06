Giants release Corey Coleman

Getty Images

The Giants had to make room for their three waiver claims earlier in the day.

After claiming defensive back Adrian Colbert, offensive tackle Jackson Barton and receiver Damion Ratley, the Giants released receiver Corey Coleman and offensive lineman Chad Slade. They waived safety Sean Chandler.

The Browns made Coleman a first-round draft choice in 2016.

He joined the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 18, 2018, and their active roster one week later. That season, he played eight games with one start and caught five passes for 71 yards while averaging 26.0 yards on 23 kickoff returns.

Coleman tore his ACL in the first training camp practice last year and spent the entire season on injured reserve.

The Giants signed Slade as a free agent on Jan. 14, 2019. He spent the entire season on the Giants’ roster but was inactive for all 16 games.

Chandler joined the Giants as a rookie free agent from Temple in 2018. The Giants waived him on Nov. 5, 2019, signed him to the practice squad two days later and to the active roster on Dec. 7.