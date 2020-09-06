Jadeveon Clowney says he’s going to the Titans

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney has finally found his team.

Clowney has chosen the Titans, he told Josina Anderson. There’s no word on the value of the contract.

“It came down to familiarity over economics,” Clowney said. “Packing now to head there in morning.”

The Saints and Seahawks had also been mentioned as potential destinations for Clowney, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans who played in Seattle last year.

The Titans’ opener is on Monday night, September 14, against the Broncos, so Clowney will have an extra day to learn Tennessee’s defense. Clowney should provide an immediate impact, both as a pass rusher and a run stopper, and a Titans Defense that was mediocre last year should get better.