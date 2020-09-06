Josh Dobbs returns to Steelers as waiver claim

Getty Images

The Steelers took a walk down memory lane when it came to making a waiver claim following Saturday’s cut to 53 players around the league.

They claimed quarterback Josh Dobbs off of waivers from the Jaguars. They traded Dobbs to the Jags last September after Nick Foles broke his collarbone in the season opener.

Dobbs and Mike Glennon were both cut by the Jags on Saturdays. Rookie Jake Luton is the only quarterback behind Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville. Dobbs didn’t play in any games for the Jags.

The Steelers drafted Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 draft and he saw action in five 2018 games.

Pittsburgh kept Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges as backups to Ben Roethlisberger on their initial 53-man roster. It seems likely that the corresponding move to get Dobbs on the roster will leave one of those backups without a job.