Josh Rosen unclaimed on waivers

Getty Images

The 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is now a free agent.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, former Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen was unclaimed after being waived Saturday.

Since he had $3.6 million in guarantees left in his rookie contract, that’s not necessarily a surprise. But Pelissero noted that Rosen’s agents were actively discouraging teams from putting in claims.

Now, he’ll have the ability to pick his own team, which might offer some semblance of stability and agency for Rosen, who was dealt by the Cardinals after they drafted Kyler Murray, and then cut by the Dolphins after they drafted Tua Tagovailoa.