Kevin White, Dion Jordan, Johnathan Cyprien land on 49ers’ practice squad

Getty Images

He was back. Then he wasn’t. Now he is. Sort of.

Receiver Kevin White, the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft, has joined the 49ers’ practice squad.

The 49ers had released White on Saturday. He originally signed with the 49ers in late August.

White spent four injury-riddled seasons with the Bears. He signed with the Cardinals in the 2019 offseason. Arizona cut him in August 2019, and he sat out the entire season.

Joining White on the San Francisco practice squad is veteran defensive lineman Dion Jordan, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft. His career has been limited by multiple suspensions under the league’s PED and substance-abuse policy.

The 49ers also gave a spot on the practice squad to veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien. The 2013 second-round pick of the Jaguars also was released by the 49ers on Saturday.

This year, teams can have up to six members of the practice squad with unlimited experience. The March 2020 CBA pegged the number at four; the supplemental agreement reached during the pandemic increased the minimum from four to six.

Also on the 49ers practice squad are receiver River Cracraft, defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, tight end Chase Harrell, cornerback Tim Harris Jr., running back JaMycal Hasty, fullback Josh Hokit, receiver Jauan Jennings, cornerback Dontae Johnson, safety Jared Mayden, offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, offensive lineman William Sweet, and linebacker Joe Walker.