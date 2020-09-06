Lions sign Adrian Peterson

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson is returning to the NFC North.

The Lions are signing Peterson, according to multiple reports.

Peterson played most of his career in the division with the Vikings before his career went on the long journey that has had stops in New Orleans, Arizona and Washington.

The Lions have used second-round picks on running backs Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift in recent drafts, and have also taken a third-day running back in each of the last three drafts. Despite that youth movement at the position, they’re now turning to Peterson, the second-oldest running back in the NFL. Johnson has had trouble staying healthy during his time in Detroit, and Swift’s rookie training camp has had injury concerns as well.

Peterson is fifth in NFL history in career rushing yards, with 14,216. In fourth place is Lions great Barry Sanders, with 15,269 career rushing yards. There’s now a chance that Peterson could pass Sanders, while wearing a Lions uniform.