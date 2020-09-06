Mitchell Trubisky: I’m definitely not looking over my shoulder

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky outlasted Nick Foles in this summer’s competition for the Bears quarterback job and he spoke to the media on Saturday for the first time since head coach Matt Nagy made that decision.

Trubisky said, via JJ Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, that winning the starting job was just the “first step” in realizing his goals for the 2020 season. Taking the rest of the steps in that process will require Trubisky hold onto the job for the entire season.

Trubisky said that the prospect of the Bears turning to Foles at some point in the future is not on his mind.

“I’m definitely not looking over my shoulder,” Trubisky said.

When Nagy was asked about how much rope Trubisky will get, he said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, that the team “can’t live in that drama world” and should be focused on facing the Lions in Week One. Nagy’s desire to avoid unnecessary drama is easy to understand, but it’s safe to bet that a bad outing against Detroit or in any other early season game will lead to questions about a potential change.