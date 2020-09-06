Panthers claim three off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers are busy turning over the roster, and it stood to reason today would be an extension of that.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network the Panthers claimed three players.

That included former Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas and defensive end Shareef Miller, and former Chargers tackle Trenton Scott.

Douglas had 18 starts the last three years for the Eagles, and joins an odd lot of corners opposite starter Donte Jackson. They kept journeyman Eli Apple and fourth-round rookie Troy Pride and Corn Elder among others when they cut to 53, but clearly needed help there.

Miller was the Eagles’ fourth-round pick last year, and adds to a defensive front that was almost completely overhauled this offseason.

Scott’s addition makes sense, considering former Chargers offensive line coach Pat Meyer is in Carolina now. That gives them familiarity with the former Grambling product, who had 10 starts for the Chargers.