Panthers waive Kenny Robinson, Efe Obada, Matt Kaskey

After claiming three players off waivers Sunday, the Panthers had to make room for the additions of defensive back ﻿Rasul Douglas﻿, defensive end ﻿Shareef Miller﻿ and offensive tackle ﻿Trent Scott﻿.

The team announced it waived safety Kenny Robinson, defensive end Efe Obada and offensive tackle Matt Kaskey.

The Panthers made Robinson a fifth-round pick in this spring’s draft.

Obada appeared in 26 games the past two seasons after emerging through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Kaskey spent most of last season on the Panthers’ practice squad.