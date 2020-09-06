Patriots sign both kickers back to their practice squad

Getty Images

The Patriots currently don’t have a kicker on their 53-player roster. They will at some point this week after some more roster shuffling.

The Patriots cut both veteran Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser this weekend.

They re-signed both to the practice squad Sunday, the team announced.

Rohrwasser was a fifth-round pick this year.

Folk, 35, was with the Patriots for seven games last season. He made 14 of 17 field goals and all 12 of his extra points. In the postseason loss to the Titans, Folk made two field goals and converted on his only PAT.

The Patriots’ other signings Sunday were tight end Rashod Berry, defensive lineman Tashawn Bower, defensive back Myles Bryant, tight end Jake Burt, linebacker Terez Hall, linebacker Cassh Maluia, defensive lineman Bill Murray, tight end Paul Quessenberry, defensive back D’Angelo Ross, receiver Devin Ross, running back J.J. Taylor, defensive lineman Nick Thurman, defensive lineman Xavier Williams and receiver Isaiah Zuber. All were with the team during training camp.