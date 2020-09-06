Rams claim LB Justin Hollins off waivers from Broncos

Getty Images

Rams defensive coordinaor Brandon Staley will welcome a familiar face to the team this week.

The Rams claimed linebacker Justin Hollins off of waivers on Sunday. Hollins was waived by the Broncos and Staley was the team’s outside linebackers coach last season.

Hollins was a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 and appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He had 21 tackles and a sack while playing on a quarter of the defensive snaps.

The number of waiver claims was down sharply from past seasons as teams didn’t have joint practices or preseason games to use as scouting tools for players who were dropped by other clubs. Staley’s past relationship with Hollins likely helped to make that an insignificant issue at this point.