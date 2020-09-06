Ravens add QB Tyler Huntley to practice squad

Getty Images

The Ravens have three quarterbacks on their active roster: Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III, and Trace McSorley. They’ll carry a third quarterback on their practice squad.

Tyler Huntley, cut by the Ravens on Saturday, has joined the team’s practice squad.

Signed as an undrafted player from Utah after the 2020 draft, Huntley was a member of the Pac-12 first team in 2019.

Also added to the team’s practice squad were tight end Jerrell Adams, linebacker Aaron Adeoye, cornerback Terrell Bonds, center Trystan Colon-Castillo, defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, guard Will Holden, receiver Jaylon Moore, long snapper Nick Moore, safety Jordan Richards, linebacker Chauncey Rivers, safety Nigel Warrior, linebacker Kristian Welch, running back Ty'Son Williams, and tight end Eli Wolf.