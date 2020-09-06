Cam Heyward agrees to multiyear extension with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers are finalizing a four-year extension with defensive captain Cam Heyward, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The deal is worth $65.6 million in new money, and it keeps Heyward under contract with the Steelers through the 2024 season.

Heyward confirmed a new deal, tweeting a meme and “Pittsburgh is where I belong!”

The Steelers then replied to Heyward, writing, “HERE. WE. GOOOOOOOOOOO! We’re excited that you’re staying in Pittsburgh with a new 5-year deal through 2024!”

Heyward repeatedly said this offseason that he wanted to remain in Pittsburgh, but last month added that it takes “two to tango.” The Steelers don’t negotiate once the season begins.

Heyward, 31, was entering the final year of his deal due to make a $9.5 million base salary. He now is under contract for five years and $75.1 million.

He is in his 10th season since the Steelers made him a first-round choice, and Heyward now has a chance to finish his career in Pittsburgh as hoped.

Heyward was first-team All Pro in 2017 and 2019 and has made three consecutive Pro Bowls.