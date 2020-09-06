Report: Deshaun Watson’s contract includes no-trade clause

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson signed a $156 million contract extension Saturday. The deal includes a no-trade clause, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans, of course, didn’t sign Watson as their quarterback of the present and the future with the intention of trading him. But Watson has assured himself that the Texans can’t ever send him somewhere he doesn’t want to go.

Watson now is under contract through the 2025 season.

Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta of Athletes First, negotiated the deal with Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and Texans director of football administration Kevin Krajcovic.

Watson, 24, is 24-13 in the regular season after three seasons in Houston, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 9,716 yards with 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.