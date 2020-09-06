Report: Sidney Jones expected to join Jaguars’ practice squad

Getty Images

Former Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones is expected to join the Jaguars’ practice squad, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

It will give Jones a fresh start.

The Eagles spent a second-round choice on Jones in 2017, but after three years, they moved on from him.

Jones, 24, played only one game as a rookie and has had trouble staying healthy. He played 29 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps last season.

In three seasons, Jones played 22 games with eight starts. He made 50 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.