Ronnie Harrison: I’m so relieved to be out of Jacksonville

Getty Images

Recently traded safety Ronnie Harrison is doing nothing to dispute the perception that the Jaguars are a sinking ship.

Harrison was traded from the Jaguars to the Browns for a fifth-round draft pick, and he wrote on Twitter today that he was glad to be done with the Jaguars.

“So Relieved To Be Out Of Jacksonville And Around A New Team Who Wants One Common Goal! Thank You God!” Harrison wrote.

The Jaguars are making no secret of the fact that they’re prioritizing building for the future: They kept 16 rookies on their 53-player roster, and they’ve accumulated extra picks in the first, second, fourth and fifth rounds of the 2021 NFL draft.

That may prove to be the correct long-term strategy for rebuilding the franchise, but for players on the team this year, it could get ugly. Harrison is glad not to be a part of it.