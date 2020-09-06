Seahawks claim D’Andre Walker off waivers from Titans

Getty Images

One of the biggest headlines in the NFL on Sunday is the news of Jadeveon Clowney‘s agreement with the Titans on a one-year deal.

Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks and one of Sunday’s smaller stories is that his former team added a player who was cut by his new team on Saturday.

Linebacker D'Andre Walker was the only player that Seattle added off of waivers on Sunday. The Seahawks did not see any of the players they cut while dropping to 53 players get claimed by another club.

Walker was a fifth-round pick by the Titans last season. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.