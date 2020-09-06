Seahawks re-sign Shaquem Griffin, Danny Etling to practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks cut linebacker Shaquem Griffin on Saturday. They re-signed him to their practice squad on Sunday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Griffin remains on the team with his brother, Shaquill Griffin, after going unclaimed off the waiver wire.

Shaquem Griffin, 25, has appeared in all 32 games since the Seahawks made him a fifth-round choice. He has seen action on 146 defensive snaps and 441 on special teams.

The Seahawks also re-signed Stephen Sullivan to their practice squad. Sullivan was a seventh-round choice.

The list also includes quarterback Danny Etling. The Seahawks will carry only Russell Wilson and Geno Smith at the position on their active roster. They did not re-sign undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Gordon.

The 14 players the Seahawks signed to their practice squad were players they cut a day earlier.

The others are: offensive tackle Tommy Champion, receiver Aaron Fuller, receiver Penny Hart, defensive back Gavin Heslop, defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore, receiver Lance Lenoir, tight end Tyler Mabry, defensive back Ryan Neal, defensive back Jayson Stanley, receiver Cody Thompson and offensive tackle Chad Wheeler.