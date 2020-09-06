Sean Davis returning to Steelers

Getty Images

Safety Sean Davis is headed back to Pittsburgh.

Davis failed to make Washington’s 53-man roster despite landing a $2 million signing bonus from the team as a free agent this offseason. Davis left the Steelers to sign with Washington and now he’s headed back to his former team.

Davis’ agent Drew Rosenhaus announced, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that Davis is signing with the Steelers. He’s the second former Steeler to rejoin the team on Sunday. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs returned as a waiver claim after being cut by the Jaguars.

A shoulder injury limited Davis to one game in 2019. He had 242 tackles, five interceptions, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his other 47 games with the team.