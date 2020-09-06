Steelers release Devlin “Duck” Hodges

Getty Images

Quack, quack. Smack.

The career of quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges has flown into a window. The man who started six games as an undrafted rookie in 2019 has been released by the Steelers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The release of Hodges follows the return of Joshua Dobbs, who was claimed on waivers after being cut by the Jaguars.

Hodges played in place of Mason Rudolph last year, who had replaced Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers went 3-3 with Hodges under center, generating a passer rating of a 71.4.

He’ll now be exposed to waivers, allowing any other team to claim him. If unclaimed, he can sign with any team’s practice squad.