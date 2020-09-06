Titans announce Jadeveon Clowney signing

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney is officially a member of the Titans.

Clowney said early on Sunday that he would be joining the team and Tennessee announced his signing on Sunday afternoon. They also shared a picture of Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk greeting Clowney outside of the team plane.

The signing ends an extended pursuit of Clowney by the team and makes it two years in a row that Clowney has joined a new team just before the start of the regular season. He was traded from Houston to Seattle last year after sitting out all of camp with an unsigned franchise tag.

Clowney scored a pair of touchdowns while recording 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 games for the Seahawks. He set a career high with 9.5 sacks when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was the defensive coordinator of the Texans in 2017 and the team will be hoping for that kind of production off the edge in their reunion.