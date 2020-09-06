Titans place Dane Cruikshank on IR; Isaiah Wilson back on COVID-19 list

USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Wilson began training camp on the Titans’ reserve/COVID-19 list. The offensive tackle will begin the first regular-season practice week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

The Titans’ first-round draft choice is one of a handful of NFL players with two stints on the COVID list.

All signs point to veteran Dennis Kelly starting the season at right tackle for the Titans.

The Titans made several other moves Sunday.

They added running back Senorise Perry and cornerback Chris Milton to the team’s active roster. Both players went through training camp with the Titans before their release this weekend.

Tennessee placed safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. He will have to miss at least three games before being eligible to return to the active roster.