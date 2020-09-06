“Up to” $15 million for Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

As of last night, when reports first emerged that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was leaning toward Tennessee, some in league circles pegged his compensation at $12 million — the same amount the Vikings are paying to defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Now that Clowney has picked the Titans, after an apparent night of last-minute efforts from the likes of the Saints and Seahawks to land Clowney after Clowney made it clear that the deal wasn’t done, ESPN reports that the deal is worth “up to” $15 million.

Of course, “up to” means “if he hits all incentives and other payments not in his base salary.” It will be interesting to see exactly what it takes to get him “up to” $15 million, especially since Clowney went months refusing to accept a contract with a base value of $15 million or less.

Clowney’s willingness to do the deal may have been motivated in part by the decision to part ways with agent Bus Cook. Indeed, it could be that Cook didn’t want to be attached to an outcome that had Clowney getting a base value less than the amount he had refused to accept while represented by Cook. In the cutthroat, ultra-competitive world of agents, Cook’s rivals would have used against him the fact that he could have gotten $15 million for Clowney before ultimately getting less than that.