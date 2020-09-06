Vikings claim Ryan Connelly; Jake Browning, Nate Stanley back to practice squad

Getty Images

The Vikings didn’t keep a third quarterback on their 53-man roster, but they will have a couple close by if they need one this season.

The team announced that Jake Browning and Nate Stanley have both returned to join the practice squad a day after being waived by the team. Browning spent last season on the practice squad and Stanley was a seventh-round pick this year.

In addition to practice squad moves, the Vikings also announced some changes to the active roster. Linebacker Ryan Connelly has been claimed off of waivers from the Giants and linebacker Hardy Nickerson was waived in a corresponding move.

Connelly, a 2019 fifth-round pick, had 20 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in four games last year before a torn ACL ended his season.