With two years of guaranteed pay left, Josh Rosen opted for a shot at stability

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Josh Rosen had options. Those options included opportunities to join a team’s active roster. So why did he pick the Tampa Bay practice squad?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rosen saw the Buccaneers as giving Rosen a shot a stability — after two years of being one-and-done with the Cardinals and Dolphins.

He has a chance to learn the Tampa Bay playbook, to reunite with former Cardinals quarterbacks coach and, eventually, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and to develop without having to worry about the weekly possibility of being on the game-day roster or not being on the game-day roster. Bruce Arians is also the first offensive head coach Rosen has had during his college or pro careers.

With compensation fully guaranteed under his rookie deal through 2021, money wasn’t an issue. The question became the right fit, with the potential to stick around. As long as Leftwich is there, Rosen presumably will have that opportunity to learn and to grow and now he gets to do so directly by studying the greatest quarterback of all time, a guy who has three years left at most.

After Tom Brady goes, Rosen could be ready and step right in, still in his 20s and with plenty of football left in the tank.

So instead of take a less stable opportunity on the 53-man roster, Rosen opted for stability and a certain amount of familiarity for the next phase of a career that finally has given him a chance to make a decision about where he will work. Knowing that he’ll get the balance of his compensation for the two years left on his rookie contract made that a lot easier to do.