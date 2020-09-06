Xavien Howard not sure on Week One, says plan for knee worked fine

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the physically unable to perform list earlier this summer, but he was activated from both and back at practice more than a week ago.

On Saturday, Howard had a videoconference with reporters to discuss how he’s feeling with the start of the season right around the corner. Howard said he’s not sure if he’ll be in the lineup against the Patriots next Sunday, but that isn’t a sign that anything’s gone wrong in his recovery.

“No. I feel like it was perfect timing,” Howard said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Me and the Dolphins, we did a great job. We stayed and believed in the plan that we had. With that plan, it worked perfectly fine. Everything has been good.”

Howard only played in five games last season and getting back to his 2018 level of play would be a big boost for the Dolphins Defense this season.