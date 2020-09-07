Andre Roberts, Dean Marlowe back with Bills

Getty Images

Kick returner Andre Roberts and safety Dean Marlowe were two of the bigger names let go by the Bills on Saturday, but neither player will be playing elsewhere this season.

The Bills announced that both players are back on the active roster. They were let go so that the team could wait to place guard Jon Feliciano and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins on injured reserve.

Waiting to make those moves allows the Bills to bring both players back to the active roster at some point this season. Under relaxed IR rules put in place for this season, teams can bring an unlimited number of players back from injured reserve once they’ve missed three weeks. Usual rules allow for two players to return after eight weeks on the list.

Roberts averaged eight yards per punt return and 26.6 yards per kickoff return for the Bills in 2019. Marlowe had 11 tackles in nine games last season.