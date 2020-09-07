Bears’ depth chart lists Cordarrelle Patterson at wide receiver

Getty Images

Although the Bears had Cordarrelle Patterson working with the running backs in training camp, he’s a wide receiver on the team’s official depth chart.

Patterson is a second-string wide receiver. Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Ted Ginn are the starters.

The Bears also list Patterson as their first-string kickoff returner, as he was last year.

Jimmy Graham is listed as the starting tight end ahead of rookie second-round pick Cole Kmet.

Jaylon Johnson is listed as a starting cornerback, making him the Bears’ only rookie starter. Tashaun Gipson is listed as a starting safety ahead of Deon Bush.